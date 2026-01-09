Media 365 Appoints Niamh Deans as Business Director

Niamh Deans has been appointed as business director of the independent media agency Media 365.

According to the agency, in her new role, Deans will “lead strategic business planning across a portfolio of key client accounts, with a focus on driving sustainable growth, strengthening client partnerships, and delivering integrated, results-led media solutions.”

She will also work closely with Media 365’s senior leadership and specialist teams across strategy, planning and activation to ensure media delivers measurable commercial impact.

Deans brings more than 15 years’ experience across the Irish and international media landscape, spanning media agency, media sales and strategic brand partnerships. Prior to joining Media 365, she held senior roles with Dublin Airport Authority, MEC (GroupM) and The Irish Daily Star.

She has also founded and led her own consultancy, delivering workplace strategy and wellness programmes for major organisations, bringing a people-first, insight-led approach to commercial strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Mary Power, commercial director, Media 365, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Niamh to Media 365. She brings a rare combination of deep media expertise, commercial acumen and strategic leadership. Niamh’s experience spanning agency and media owner will be a huge asset as we continue to evolve our offering and deliver meaningful growth for our clients.”

“I’m excited to join Media 365 at such a dynamic time for the business,” Deans added. “The agency has a strong reputation for straight-talking, strategic thinking and results-led delivery, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to build powerful partnerships and help clients navigate an increasingly complex media landscape.”