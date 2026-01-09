Heineken Secures Prime Grafton St Takeover on a Long-Term Basis

Heineken has taken over one of Dublin’s most prominent OOH sites at the top of Grafton Street on a long-term basis.

Located above Butler’s Chocolate Café and Celtic Jewellers, both of which are opposite St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, the location places the brand at the heart of the city’s cultural and retail hub.

The takeover of the site, which is managed by Brightside Media, features a striking static design with illuminated elements, including Heineken’s signature star and bottle outline, creating a striking presence in a high-footfall area that reaches over 1 million people every two weeks.

Heineken kicked off activity in the run up to Christmas and in future it will enable Heineken to adapt messaging for cultural touchpoints such as St Patrick’s Day and other major city events.

According to Colin Doyle, brand manager, Heineken. “Securing the Grafton Street site as a long-term presence is a proud moment for Heineken Ireland. Heineken has always stood for unmistakable quality and being the beer of choice when people come together, so having this kind of presence in such an iconic location feels really special. The motion-enabled signage gives us the chance to celebrate cultural moments throughout the year, so we can connect with Dubliners and visitors in a way that feels timely, relevant, and true to the spirit of the city.”

Aoife Higgins, account director at Dentsu added that the takeover is a “great example of how OOH can go beyond classic formats to create something truly distinctive. By combining a premium location with a bold illuminated design and planning for future adaptability, Heineken’s iconic star can shine bright throughout the year”.

Vanessa Kiely, managing director, Brightside added that “the top of Grafton Street is one of the busiest social hubs in the country and so is the perfect fit for Heineken, reinforcing that core message of connection”.