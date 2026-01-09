Hidden Hearing Stresses Clarity & Expertise in New Campaign from Bloom

With competition heating up in the hearing care market, Bloom has created a new national campaign for Hidden Hearing.

Now live across television, out-of-home, radio and digital channels, the campaign urges people to “Take the Hidden Hearing 7-step Hearing Assessment” which aims to position the brand around “clarity, reassurance and expertise” rather than promoting the wider hearing category.

The campaign is running nationwide across TV, outdoor, radio and digital placements.

Dolores Madden, marketing director at Hidden Hearing, said the shift in market dynamics made brand clarity more important than ever.

“The hearing aid market has changed dramatically in recent years,” she said. “With increased competition, it’s essential to be crystal clear about who you are and what you offer. This campaign isn’t about selling the category- it’s about promoting Hidden Hearing and the reassuringly thorough approach that defines our 7-step assessment and long-term personalised care.”

Caroline Leonard, senior marketing manager at Hidden Hearing added: “We wanted work that people could instantly and correctly associate with Hidden Hearing,” she said. “From the headline through to execution across channels, every element is designed to reinforce our brand and avoid blending into generic hearing care advertising.”

“Many brands end up advertising the category rather than themselves,” she said. “That often leads to misattribution, where spend ultimately benefits the category leader. The 7-step assessment gave Hidden Hearing something distinctive, credible and ownable — a clear way to signal reassurance, expertise and depth,” said Yvonne Caplice, Bloom’s managing partner.