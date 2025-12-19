The Public House Transforms Liberty Hall With Christmas Appeal for Trócaire

The Public House has unveiled a striking Christmas appeal for Trócaire, transforming Dublin’s Liberty Hall into a powerful visual statement on the impact of conflict on children.

The campaign marks the beginning of a new creative partnership between The Public House and the humanitarian agency, which has spent more than 50 years working to bring lasting change to vulnerable communities worldwide, supported by the generosity of the Irish public.

The brief for Trócaire’s Christmas Appeal was to raise vital funds for children affected by conflict, while cutting through one of the most competitive fundraising periods of the year. With brands and charities alike competing for attention, the agency set out to create a message that would be impossible to ignore.

At the heart of the campaign is a large-scale trompe-l’œil outdoor installation that reimagines Liberty Hall as a bomb-damaged building commonly seen in conflict zones. From a shattered window, a single child looks out across the Dublin skyline, bringing the reality of children living amid war directly into the city.

The campaign runs across TV, digital and outdoor media, with a strong social component built around The Hopeful Advent Calendar which, unlike traditional advent calendars filled with treats, features 24 empty doors, each representing an opportunity to give rather than receive.

From solar lamps to school lunches, the calendar highlights 24 ways the public can support Trócaire’s work and help children living in crisis this Christmas.

Sarah Kiernan, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at Trócaire, said the organisation was delighted to partner with The Public House following a competitive tender process.

“They stood out for their innovation and clear passion for our work,” Kiernan said. “That enthusiasm has been evident throughout the campaign — from fresh creative ideas to excellent account management and strong attention to detail. It’s been a very positive start to our partnership, and we’re excited about what we can achieve together.”

Rob Maguire, executive creative director at The Public House, said the campaign reflects the agency’s belief in building attention-grabbing work that resonates emotionally.

“With the world around us feeling increasingly chaotic, it’s more important than ever for vital organisations like Trócaire to get their message out in a way that truly connects with people,” Maguire said. “We’re honoured to play a part in that mission.”

Credits:

Agency: The Public House

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan

Business & Operations Director: Terri Turner

Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta

Senior Art Director: Delphine Perret

Senior Copywriter: Liam Olding

Senior Designer & Production Lead: Trevor Nolan

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Client: Trócaire

Fundraising & Marketing Officer (Christmas & Gifts): Sarah

Kiernan

Marketing Campaigns Manager: Nicola Perrin

Head of Fundraising and Marketing: Karen Smyth

Production Company: Saturday Films

Producer: Gary Moore

Audio: Blast Audio

Sound Engineer: Will Farrell

Media: Zenith, part of Core

Client Manager: Lucy Slevin

Client Associate: Riley Nolan

Digital Client Manager: Niamh Stirling

Digital Business Director: Mei Ling Tong