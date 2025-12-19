The Public House Transforms Liberty Hall With Christmas Appeal for Trócaire

The Public House has unveiled a striking Christmas appeal for Trócaire, transforming Dublin’s Liberty Hall into a powerful visual statement on the impact of conflict on children.
The campaign marks the beginning of a new creative partnership between The Public House and the humanitarian agency, which has spent more than 50 years working to bring lasting change to vulnerable communities worldwide, supported by the generosity of the Irish public.
The brief for Trócaire’s Christmas Appeal was to raise vital funds for children affected by conflict, while cutting through one of the most competitive fundraising periods of the year. With brands and charities alike competing for attention, the agency set out to create a message that would be impossible to ignore.
At the heart of the campaign is a large-scale trompe-l’œil outdoor installation that reimagines Liberty Hall as a bomb-damaged building commonly seen in conflict zones. From a shattered window, a single child looks out across the Dublin skyline, bringing the reality of children living amid war directly into the city.
The campaign runs across TV, digital and outdoor media, with a strong social component built around The Hopeful Advent Calendar which, unlike traditional advent calendars filled with treats, features 24 empty doors, each representing an opportunity to give rather than receive.
From solar lamps to school lunches, the calendar highlights 24 ways the public can support Trócaire’s work and help children living in crisis this Christmas.
Sarah Kiernan, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at Trócaire, said the organisation was delighted to partner with The Public House following a competitive tender process.
“They stood out for their innovation and clear passion for our work,” Kiernan said. “That enthusiasm has been evident throughout the campaign — from fresh creative ideas to excellent account management and strong attention to detail. It’s been a very positive start to our partnership, and we’re excited about what we can achieve together.”
Rob Maguire, executive creative director at The Public House, said the campaign reflects the agency’s belief in building attention-grabbing work that resonates emotionally.
“With the world around us feeling increasingly chaotic, it’s more important than ever for vital organisations like Trócaire to get their message out in a way that truly connects with people,” Maguire said. “We’re honoured to play a part in that mission.”
Credits:
Agency: The Public House
Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire
Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney
Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan
Business & Operations Director: Terri Turner
Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta
Senior Art Director: Delphine Perret
Senior Copywriter: Liam Olding
Senior Designer & Production Lead: Trevor Nolan
Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan
Client: Trócaire
Fundraising & Marketing Officer (Christmas & Gifts): Sarah
Kiernan
Marketing Campaigns Manager: Nicola Perrin
Head of Fundraising and Marketing: Karen Smyth
Production Company: Saturday Films
Producer: Gary Moore
Audio: Blast Audio
Sound Engineer: Will Farrell
Media: Zenith, part of Core
Client Manager: Lucy Slevin
Client Associate: Riley Nolan
Digital Client Manager: Niamh Stirling
Digital Business Director: Mei Ling Tong