Diageo Raises a Toast To Live Nation With Major Partnership

Diageo has cemented a major multi-year deal with Live Nation and MCD that will make it the sole supplier of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages to its portfolio of live entertainment venues, including the 3Arena, 3Olympia, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Gaiety Theatre, The Academy, and The Ambassador.

To mark this occasion, Guinness recommissioned a ceremonial Guinness barge, reminiscent of historic journeys, to make its way up the river Liffey from St. James’s Gate to Dublin’s docklands, culminating at the 3Arena. According to the company, the last time a Guinness barge made this journey was in 1961. Accompanied by music from contemporary Irish folk group BIIRD, “this symbolic journey paid homage to Guinness’s rich Dublin heritage while signalling a new era for Guinness and live entertainment in the capital. The barge’s return was a visual spectacle, as it delivered the first kegs of the iconic stout,” the company said.

‘’This partnership with Live Nation Ireland is a deeply significant step in our commitment to celebrating Irish culture and truly enhancing the consumer experience,” commented Louise Ryan, managing director of Diageo Ireland.

“Live entertainment venues and festivals are amazing third spaces where communities connect to celebrate and create lasting memories. We are committed to embedding our diverse portfolio of brands – from the rich heritage of Guinness to the refreshing innovation of Rockshore – directly into the fabric of these experiences. This partnership will see our brands deeply integrated, ensuring every moment is complemented by choice, and our unwavering commitment to quality.”

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Diageo Ireland as our Official Beer, Stout, Cider, and Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner across our entire portfolio,” stated Denis Desmond, Chairman Live Nation Ireland & UK. “Diageo’s iconic brands are synonymous with quality and celebration, perfectly complementing the energy and creativity of our events and artists, aligning seamlessly with our mission to create safe, inclusive, and unforgettable moments for fans across Ireland. We look forward to many years of successful collaboration.”