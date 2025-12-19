OLIVER Delivers Rebrand for Children’s Charity Helium

OLIVER Ireland has completed the brand refresh for Helium, a not-for-profit organisation that works to generate creative encounters for children and young people with lifelong health conditions, to improve wellbeing and creativity.

As the agency’s charity partner, the relationship helped uncover the change of trajectory for Helium, moving from a smaller regionally focused service provider, to a national brand, and through it a need for a shift in focus for the brand, and how it could better engage a national audience.

According to OLIVER, “partnering with the client, the brand team helped to redefine its purpose and position the organisation so that art was recognised as a medium for change and empowerment The repositioning also gave pride of place to parents, healthcare professionals, and Helium alongside the service users, as they support in their progress.”

It added that “building on a new strategic direction, the team amplified the new positioning with a comprehensive brand refresh, including a slight change to the name. With a clear alignment to the new position, the logo itself plays to the uplifting nature of the organisation and the work it does. Putting the children and young people at the centre of the conversation, the visual language includes Story Lines: visual threads that link Helium to the service user, as it helps them visualise the nature of their journey towards being ready to take on the world.”

Lee Douglas, executive creative director of OLIVER said, “The work with Helium has been a wonderful passion project, partnering with clients who are so invested in the purpose of the organisation that it’s hard not to feel compelled to deliver a powerful brand identity, that can help Helium claim it’s rightful place as a champion for children and young people, learning to live with long terms conditions.”