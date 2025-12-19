Coca-Cola Brings Christmas Brand Awareness Campaign to life at Tesco

With retail media now coming into its own during the busiest shopping period of the year, Coca Cola has doubled down on its Christmas campaign with extensive in-store promotion in Tesco stores and highly visible branding on Tesco home-shopping delivery vans.

The country’s best-selling grocery brand- according to the annual Checkout/INQ Ireland survey- turned to Tesco Media and Insight Platform, powered by dunnhumby Ireland, to create the immersive festive experience which will conclude on December 21.

“Our ambition at Coca-Cola was to bring our magical Christmas campaign seamlessly from above the line onto the shop floor, from our iconic TV advert, through Toy Show spot buys, out of home, cinema, social and into a fully integrated Tesco retail media campaign,” said Paddy Carmody, frontline marketing manager, The Coca Cola Company.

“Consumers have a deep emotional connection with our Coke Christmas truck, and bringing this creative onto the Tesco home delivery vans helped extend that sense of magic onto the roads across Ireland, making the campaign impossible to miss.”

In-store, Coca Cola used the retailer’s new Totem Screens in five stores, including Liffey Valley, Clarehall, Naas, Drogheda and Finglas Clearwater. In-store activations also included Merchandising Opportunity Display (MOD) and Goalpost takeovers in addition to soft drinks pallets displayed at entry points and front of store.

Meanwhile, Tesco home shopping vans were wrapped in Coca-Cola Christmas themed decals as they made deliveries in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. Completing the campaign elements, were banner ads on the Tesco.ie website, highlighting the campaign.

“Continually seeking new opportunities for brand engagement across the Tesco retail network is what we do,” said Sylvia Cawley, head of dunnhumby Ireland.

We’re delighted to have officially unveiled our new Totem screens in such a high-profile campaign in the peak period before Christmas and look forward to delivering more innovations in 2026.”