WPP Media Delivers a Slice or Two of Christmas for Brennans Bread

WPP Media has launched its latest Christmas campaign for Brennans Bread, turning one the festive season’s most beloved food moments – the making of the leftover sandwiches- into a legendary sporting event.

“This year, Brennans is taking centre stage with a campaign built on three cherished Irish traditions: great food, great fun, and commentary from the legend himself, George Hamilton,” according to the agency.

“At its heart, this campaign is about elevating a simple, joyous moment-the leftover sandwich-into something truly epic and entertaining. It’s about tapping into that uniquely Irish sense of humour and tradition that brings everyone together at Christmas,” said David Ahlstrom, head of invention at WPP Media.

“With his unmistakable wit and charm, Hamilton leads a unique Christmas commentary, narrating the drama, delight, and deliciousness that unfold in Irish kitchens. From the construction of the ultimate St. Stephen’s Day leftover sandwich to a bustling family breakfast, George reminds the nation why Christmas simply tastes better with Brennans.”

The campaign is spearheaded by two hero videos, created for Meta and TikTok, showcasing Hamilton’s witty commentary on classic Christmas meal moments. The campaign also includes a social competition, ‘The Crust-mas Cracker Contest’, where fans can win bespoke Brennans Christmas Crackers by sharing their best Christmas cracker jokes.

Ivan Hammond, Head of Marketing at Brennans Bakeries, praised the collaboration: “For generations, Brennans has been at the heart of the Irish family table, and never more so than at Christmas,” added Ivan Hammond, head of marketing, Brennan’s Bakeries.

“This campaign perfectly captures the fun and warmth of the season. George Hamilton brings a legendary status to our beloved traditions, reminding everyone that from the first slice of toast on Christmas morning to the last leftover sandwich, Christmas simply tastes better with Brennans.”

CREDITS

Client: Brennans Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Agency: Invention, a WPP Media brand.

Head of Invention: David Ahlstrom

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Senior Creative: Luke Wright

Director of Social: Zoe Powderly

Account Director: Sophie Fitzgerald

Mindshare, a WPP Media brand

Business Director: Peter Flanagan

Account Director: Mark Hughes

Senior Account Manager: Lauren Byrne

Production House: Fluent

Director of Photography: Andrew Cummins

Director: Dave McCormack

Production Manager: EmmaJane Dunne

1st AC: Kyle Walsh

Food Stylist: Sarinya Rattana

Sound Mix: Robin Sherry Wood