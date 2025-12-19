DMG Media Strengthens Commercial Leadership with New Appointments

dmg media Ireland has made a number of key appointments to its commercial leadership team.

Liz Doyle has been appointed group head of sales for dmg media Ireland while Karl Byrne assumes the newly created role of group head of business strategy & innovation.

Doyle has been with the company since 2012 and has played a pivotal role in launching all of dmg’s female-focused brands. “Her deep understanding of the market and commitment to client success have been instrumental in shaping dmg’s commercial offering,” the publisher said.

“I’m thrilled to take on this role at such an exciting time for dmg media Ireland. Our focus for 2026 is on continuing to deliver innovative platforms that help brands connect with our audience in meaningful ways. I look forward to working closely with our clients to create impactful solutions that drive real results,” Doyle said.

In his new role, Karl Byrne will become the commercial lead for both dmg media’s B2B and new acquisition arms. “Over the past 17 years, Karl has led dmg’s commercial team through a dynamic evolution, championing cross-platform consultative selling across all brands.”

“In this new role, my priority is to leverage insights and lead strategic projects, in both our B2B offerings and in the planned future media developments and acquisitions that will expand the group’s portfolio and audience,” said Byrne.

Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media Ireland, said of the appointments: “Liz and Karl are exceptional leaders who have consistently delivered outstanding results for our business. Their track record of innovation and commitment to excellence has been instrumental in shaping our success. As we look ahead to ambitious expansion plans for 2026, they are perfectly positioned to lead this next phase of growth.”