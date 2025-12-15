Newstalk Makes Makes Major Changes to its Scheduling

Newstalk is preparing to make one of the biggest shake-ups of its daytime schedule in its recent years with the new changes kicking in from February 2026 onwards.

The biggest change will see Anton Savage take over as the solo presenter of Newstalk Breakfast with Shane Coleman and Ciara Kelly moving to the late afternoon show, The Hard Shoulder.

Having already announced that former RTÉ broadcaster Claire Byrne would be joining the station, Newstalk have confirmed that the Claire Byrne Show will air weekdays between 9am and 12pm.

Pat Kenny, meanwhile, will begin his new weekend programmes in March every Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 12pm.

Speaking about their new home on The Hard Shoulder, Ciara Kelly said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the new co-host of the Hard Shoulder alongside my great pal Shane Coleman! I’ve had a really brilliant time on Newstalk Breakfast but since I started out in broadcasting, I’ve truly loved that time slot and now I literally can’t wait to get stuck in. Let the games begin!”

Shane Coleman commented: “After nearly a decade of travelling to work with Ireland’s commuters every morning on Newstalk, I am hugely excited at the prospect of now joining them for their journey home on The Hard Shoulder. And I’m thrilled to be doing so alongside my co-host and great friend Ciara Kelly. We can’t wait to get started”.

“I’m thrilled to announce what is the most significant schedule revamp in Newstalk’s history, one that has been in the planning for some time and we’re incredibly excited for,” says Eric Moylan, managing editor of Newstalk.

“With this line-up we have the strongest presenting team in the country and combined with the best production personnel, we are set to make some great radio. This marks a new era for Newstalk. As we strengthen our seven-day offering alongside innovative and compelling new podcast offerings to come, we are set to deepen our connection with the Irish public. As ever they will be central to everything we do as we continue to have conversation that counts”.