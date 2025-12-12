The Public House Delivers Brand Identity for New Publishing House Full Set

The Public House has created a brand new identity for the recently formed publishing house Full Set.

Full Set was set up by Eoin Purcell, a former head of Amazon Publishing Europe and Blathnaid Healy, a former news editor and media executive with the BBC and CNN. The new publishing house will specialise in non-fiction.

According to the agency, “The Public House set out to challenge the conventions of the category, creating a brand that feels fresh and distinctive while remaining credible and inspiring. At the heart of the company’s mission is a belief that no single viewpoint can fully explain a complex issue. Full Set brings a spectrum of perspectives together under one roof, giving readers a more complete, multidimensional understanding of the world.”

Guided by a new brand positioning developed by The Public House’s strategy team, and anchored in “Boring Doesn’t Sell” the agency’s core philosophy, the team created a unique brand mark that fuses the ‘F’ and ‘S’ of Full Set. The resulting visual identity expresses the idea of publishing from all angles through a fluid, dynamic logo inspired by the name’s musical heritage.

The Public House delivered comprehensive strategic and design services, creating a distinctive brand positioning, logo and design system for Full Set that extends seamlessly across print publications, social media, and the company website.

Speaking about the recent work, Eimear O’Sullivan, Creative Director, Head of Design at The Public House, said: “We were delighted to be asked to collaborate with the publishing geniuses behind Full Set. This was truly a labour of love for the team who developed a hand rendered logo that felt alive and strongly represented the tone of the brand. We are always looking to create new and unexpected work here at The Public House and this brief gave us the perfect opportunity to do just that”

“As a challenger entrant to the world of book publishing, Full Set needed a brand identity that wouldn’t fade into the background and represented the values and ambitions of the company. The Public House got that brief from day one and supported it from early positioning work right across to delivery,” said Blathnaid Healy, co-founder and publisher, Full Set.

“The powerhouse team at the Public House really put us through our paces and challenged us to take the bolder route at every turn. Their commitment and energy for this process has resulted in a brand identity that’s already been positively received by audiences,” said Eoin Purcell, co-founder and publisher, Full Set.

The Public House has significantly expanded its design practice in recent years. Today, the agency offers a seamless ecosystem of services: strategic thinking, naming, brand identity creation, brand-world development and integrated communications – all brought together under one roof. This end-to-end approach is evident in recent collaborations with Fierce Mild Non Alcoholic Beer and Ah Wines, and most notably in the destination branding work for Bolands Mills, showcasing the depth and diversity of expertise the agency now brings to every brief.

AGENCY: The Public House

Rob Maguire: Executive Creative Director

Eimear O’Sullivan: Creative Director, Head of Design

Molly Devlin: Lead Designer

Trevor Nolan: Production Lead

Brónagh O’Donovan: Strategy Director

Terri Turner: Business & Operations Director