AAI Webinar to Discuss 2026 With Economists Power and Johns

With many economic and geopolitical headwinds on the horizon in 2026, economists and podcasters Jim Power and Chris Johns will be on hand to discuss “The World Ahead” at a special webinar hosted by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) on January 29 at 9am.

An established feature in the AAI calendar -it is now its 16th year- AAI’s annual outlook will help members and industry stakeholders anticipate change and plan with clarity.

During the session, Power and Johns will explore the key economic and global trends influencing 2026, what businesses and industry leaders need to watch now and how to navigate uncertainty with confidence and conviction.

