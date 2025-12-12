Newstalk and OTB Drives Off With New Hyundai Partnership

The Bauer Media-owned Newstalk and sports media brand Off The Ball, have inked a two-year partnership deal with motoring brand Hyundai.

Under the agreement, the deal with both Newstalk and Off The Ball, will prominently feature Hyundai across various touchpoints including in-programme sponsor stings, show promotions over the weekday schedule, including Newstalk Breakfast, and The Hard Shoulder as well as digital display advertising, and a co-branded content series hosted on social media channels and websites.

This partnership will also see Hyundai being integrated into both broadcast and digital environments, as well as several on-the-ground activations throughout the year as well as bespoke podcast content and live experiences.

“Our reporters and teams travel the length and breadth of the country to stay on top of the news and find the stories that really get people talking. We’re delighted to partner with Hyundai on this journey to bring our people across the nation safely and comfortably,” said Eric Moylan managing editor, Newstalk.

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director, Off The Ball says ‘We’re thrilled to be working with Hyundai – their commitment to technology, safety, and innovation means they’re the perfect fit for a partnership with our team. We are really looking forward to the places that Hyundai can literally drive Off The Ball to in 2026,’’ added Ger Gilroy, managing director, Off The Ball.

Sarah Hayes, marketing director, Hyundai Ireland added: ‘’We are delighted to partner with Newstalk –aligning our brand with a progressive communication platform and a valued listenership base. This represents a key brand partnership for us as we head into 2026.’’