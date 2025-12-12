Irish Audio Awards 2026 Now Open for Entries

The annual Irish Audio Awards are now open for entry with a closing date set for January 22, 2026.

Run by Radiocentre Ireland, the awards celebrate excellence in creative audio advertising across Ireland, recognising the craft, originality and effectiveness of the best work in the industry.

This year’s programme features 10 award categories, culminating in the prestigious Grand Prix. Each category winner will receive an Irish Audio Award trophy along with a cash prize.

The Awards evening will take place on Thursday, the 12th March 2025, in the historic Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin. Staged as a unique, immersive audio experience, the event blends the excitement of a live radio show with the intimacy of one of Ireland’s most atmospheric venues—promising a memorable night for creatives, agencies, broadcasters and advertisers.

Ciarán Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, said: “The Irish Audio Awards shine a light on the standard of audio creativity in this market. Irish talent consistently punches above its weight, and these Awards celebrate the teams who use the power of sound to captivate audiences and deliver real impact for brands. We are excited to open entries for 2025–26 and look forward to showcasing the very best of Irish audio next March.”

To explore the 2025–26 award categories and listen to excerpts from the 2025 Awards evening, please click Irish Audio Awards