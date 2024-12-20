Media Awards 2025 Set for Mansion House on May 8

The organisers of the Media Awards have announced that the gala black-tie event will take place on Thursday, May 8th 2025.

The Awards will be held in the Mansion House in Dublin and will recognise and showcase the very best strategic and creative thinking in the wider media industry in Ireland, including the people who make a valuable contribution to its success.

The organisers have also announced that a number of changes will be made to certain categories while a number of new categories will be introduced. Further details will be announced in January 2025