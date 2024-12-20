Barry’s Tea Captures Airport Homecomings With Touching Video

With the main airports around the country packed with people returning home for Christmas, Barry’s Tea has tapped into that warm fuzzy feeling with a special homecoming video, created by Thinkhouse, that highlights that home is more than just a place – it’s about family, friends and community and, of course a cup of Barry’s Tea.

Filmed at Dublin Airport, the piece shows the joy of welcoming loved ones home for the holidays. Invited to sit in a cosy living room setup (in the middle of airport arrivals!) interviewees share their anticipation and delight while waiting to welcome their family members home.

One excited mother reveals the details of a surprise engagement: “They’re supposed to be getting the Aircoach down to Cork now in a minute. But the two moms… have arrived to surprise!”

A delighted sister reveals her plans to welcome her brother, Oisín, home: “I’m going to run up to him and give him a big hug.”

Families with homemade banners and matching t-shirts also appear, all eager to reconnect with their loved ones.