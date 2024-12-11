Publicis Dublin Bags Two Grand Prix Awards at Eurobest 2024

Publicis Dublin bagged five awards, including two coveted Grand Prix awards, at the Eurobest Awards for its Pub Museums campaign for Heineken Ireland.

Details of the Grand Prix wins were announced today, Dec 11.

The agency took home Gold in the Single Market category, Silver in the Brand Voice & Storytelling category and Bronze in the Use of Audio as a Medium category. The two Grand Prix awards, meanwhile, came in the Audio & Radio and Corporate & Social Responsibility categories.

Earlier this year, Publicis Dublin, in collaboration with Le Pub and Thinkhouse, set a new Irish record for winning the most Cannes Lions for a single campaign by winning four Gold Lions and four Silver for Pub Musuems.

The campaign saw three well known Irish pubs roll out their own virtual museum. Powered by Snapchat Lens and the WebAr platform 8thWall, patrons of each pub can scan a QR code that unlocks a range of historical facts and stories about each pub in an innovative virtual environment.

The three pubs involved in the initiative include Toners Pub on Baggot Street, Dublin, Sean’s Bar in Athlone and Mother Mac’s in Limerick.