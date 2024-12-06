RED C Wins Grand Prix at Research Excellence Awards 2024

RED C Research won the Grand Prix at the annual Research Excellence Awards which were held today in the Shelbourne Hotel as part of the Marketing Society’s annual Christmas lunch.

RED C picked up the coveted Grand Prix for its “Waking the Sleeping Giant” with the Irish League of Credit Unions. It also won the Strategic Brand Research Award for the same project while also winning the Media Research category for its work with RTÉ called “RTÉ Player: Real People Behind 4 Screens.”

Now in their 16th year, the annual awards are Ireland’s only dedicated market research awards and provide “a unique opportunity to recognise the power that quality and insightful research has on a campaign.”

Other winners at this year’s Awards included Ipsos B&A, Empathy Research and Opinions

Speaking at the awards, Chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland, Mark Noble: “The Research Excellence Awards are a unique opportunity to showcase the incredible work the Irish research industry is creating. The judges were blown away by the robust, innovative, and multifaceted approaches taken by the entrants.

“I want to congratulate all of today’s winners and shortlisted candidates for their incredible work, which demonstrates that the Irish research industry is operating at the top of the sector internationally. I’m looking forward to taking a closer look at the presentation of all the winning case studies at our Research Excellence Showcase event in January 2025.”

A full list of winners is below:

Strategic Brand Research Award (sponsored by GLOBAL)

RED C Research |Waking the Sleeping Giant | Irish League of Credit Unions

Media Research Award (sponsored by Mediahuis)

RED C Research|RTÉ Player: Real People Behind 4 Screens |RTE

Brand or Product Development Research Award (sponsored by The Outdoor Media Association)

IPSOS B&A| Snapshot – Tell Us What You Really Think |Irish Times

Business to Business Research Award (sponsored by The Business Post)

Empathy & FutaVista| Ice, Ice, Baby: The Coolest Future for Iced Beverages in Foodservice |Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Analytic Impact Award (sponsored by Norstat)

Opinions| The Nutri-Needs Revolution: Mapping the Future of Global Nutrition|Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Public Policy & Social Research Award (sponsored by FUEL)

Ipsos B&A| How to Solve a Problem Like Climate Change, from Individual Action to Community Engagement | Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication.

Sustainability Award (sponsored by AIB)

Opinions| Driving Agri-Sustainability Through Deeper Engagement | Bord Bia

Grand Prix Award (sponsored by RTÉ)

RED C Research |Waking The Sleeping Giant| the Irish League of Credit Unions.