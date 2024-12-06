Publicis Dublin Brings Solar Express to Finglas for Electric Ireland

Publicis Dublin and Electric Ireland teamed up with the so-called Father Christmas of Finglas, Dylan Walsh to bring some Christmas magic to the people of Finglas and beyond by transforming his home into a dazzling holiday light display.

Walsh is well-known for raising funds for Hear Me Out, a youth mental health project at Finglas Youth Resource Centre and every year he hosts a festive light display like no other.

“This year marks the 10th year of my Christmas lights display, and I’m so grateful to Electric Ireland for supporting me,” says Walsh.

“It’s wonderful to see how something as simple as Christmas lights can bring people together for a good cause, and put a smile on their face,” he adds.

“Our mission is to make our customers’ lives a little bit brighter, that means everything Electric Ireland does has the ambition to make customer’s world that bit better and brighter through our product range and services leading to a net zero future,” says Lisa Browne, head of marketing & customer insights, Electric Ireland.

“Dylan’s incredible Christmas lights display has been spreading joy in the Finglas community for over a decade. His dedication to his community and charitable work resonates deeply with us,” she adds.

“When we learned about his initiative, we were inspired to help make his tradition more sustainable and make his day brighter. By installing solar panels, we aim to help Dylan save on energy costs so he can continue bringing light and joy to his street, community, and charity for years to come.”

The campaign, produced by Publicis Studios, vPublicis Dublin’s in-house creative production unit and highlights the importance of sustainability during the festive season, proving that even cherished traditions can evolve to embrace renewable energy.

To support Dylan Walsh’s fundraising efforts, visit https://gofund.me/8a9feca9

Credits

Client Electric Ireland

Head of Marketing & Customer Insights: Lisa Browne

Marketing Manager: Audrey Mills

Advertising Manager: Aiste Petraityte

Campaign & Digital Manager: Tara Keenan

Residential Marketing Manager: Jillian Saunders

Jackie Phelan – PR & Stakeholder Manager: Jackie Phelan

Media: Dentsu

Agency Publicis Dublin

ECD: Ronan Nulty

Copywriter: Lucy Mortell

Art Director: Leona Smyth

Group Account Director: Ruth McCormack

Account Director: Cormac Dooley

Senior Account Manager: Sophie Burke

Business Director: Karen Muckian

Production: Publicis Studios

Producer: Claire Boylan

Studio Lead/Director: Hannah McGlynn

Editor: Tom Davis