Core Optimisation Bags Water Wipes’ Global SEO Account

The Shannon-based digital growth agency Core Optimisation, has picked up the global SEO account for WaterWipes, one of the fastest-growing brands in the FMCG sector.

Emer Dunne, Global Media Director at WaterWipes, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Core Optimisation as our SEO partner. As an ambitious global brand that’s retained our entrepreneurial culture, we saw the opportunity to partner with a similar business,” says Emer Dunne, global media director, WaterWipes.

“The Core Optimisation team helped us with a project this year and proved to be agile, committed, and as passionate about our success as we are! As a FMCG brand that’s skin health obsessed, we have to ensure that those seeking information can find authentic, relevant, and transparently honest content. We’re excited to build our owned media space with Core Optimisations’ help and ensure our best-in-class work is visible and available,” she adds.

“Core Optimisation was built on the ethos of ‘Results and Relationships.’ We focus on what matters to our clients, delivering tangible outcomes through collaboration and transparency,” says David Brett, COO, Core Optimisation.

“We’ve seen that WaterWipes shares our values. As a fellow indigenous Irish brand with global ambitions, we’re excited to strengthen their presence online and act as an extension of their team, ensuring their exceptional products reach customers worldwide,” Brett adds.

Water Wipes was first set up in 2008 by Edward McCloskey, one of members of the McCloskey family behind Boyne Valley Foods. Since then, the company has enjoyed extraordinary growth and now employs over 400 people and exports to more than 50 countries.

Clients of Core Optimisation include Kingspan, Expert Electrical, Meaghers Pharmacy, Failte Ireland, Golden Discs, Press Up Group and Kilkenny Design.