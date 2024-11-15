Publicis Dublin Campaign Highlights the Gas Part of Flogas’ Offering

Publicis Dublin has created a new campaign for Flogas aimed at increasing awareness and consideration of Flogas’s wider energy offering as well as its heritage and footprint in the Irish energy market.

The new campaign is called ‘The Gas Part ’and aims to clarify that, although the company is called Flogas, it also offers electricity, solar and other solutions to customers.

The AV, which features a Flogas representative attempting to clarify this offering to a couple on their doorstep, was produced by Antidote.

The wider campaign expands on the idea to highlight Flogas’s full energy offering, including solar energy, EV charging and LPG solutions, demonstrating there is more to Flogas than people expect.

The campaign is running across video, audio, digital, and OOH.

According to Rita Kirwan, marketing and communications director Flogas: “ The Gas part about Flogas is that the Gas part is only part of it. This campaign celebrates the breadth of energy services Flogas offers homes, communities, and businesses on the island of Ireland. With a €300 welcome bonus and a 24% discount on Dual Fuel, this campaign is all about bringing real value to households this winter.”

“After 50 years, the Flogas brand is synonymous with gas in Ireland,” says Nick Doring, associate creative director, Publicis Dublin. “So how to expand that to their wider energy offering, specifically electricity? By repeating the word ‘gas’ 10 times in a 30-second spot, of course. By leaning into the incongruity of the name, we were able to leverage half a century of brand affinity and fame to deliver a memorable message about electricity. Supported by a great cast, this campaign marks an exciting evolution of the brand and shows Ireland there’s more to Flogas than just gas.”

