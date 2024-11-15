Out \ Look: Consumer Shifts in Personal Circumstances and Services for 2025

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

With the dawn of 2025, many Irish consumers are contemplating significant changes in their personal circumstances and service providers. Our latest iQ study, conducted in partnership with Ipsos B&A, explores consumer sentiments with the new year in mind. Last week we explored sentiment towards health and activities outside the home. In this edition we look at situational changes, holiday plans, and their approach to utility and service providers in the year ahead.

For a significant portion of the population, 2025 seems to be a year of transformation. The survey found that 44% of respondents are likely to change jobs, with the intent particularly pronounced among younger people aged 25-34, where 56% are considering career moves. Alongside career shifts, 39% are considering moving homes, especially among the younger 16-24 age group, where over half (51%) are likely to make a move. Mobility preferences are changing as well, with 36% of respondents noting their intention to change cars—a trend driven largely by those aged 25-34, at 49%.

Holidaying also continues to be a priority for Irish consumers in 2025. A substantial 84% plan to take an international holiday, showcasing a strong desire for exploration beyond the Irish borders. Simultaneously, the appeal of domestic tourism remains robust, with 76% indicating their intent to holiday within Ireland. Notably, older respondents, particularly those aged 45-54, expressed an increased interest in local tourism, at 82%. This suggests growth opportunities for both international and domestic travel sectors as consumers look to satisfy their wanderlust.

Service providers can also expect changes in consumer loyalty as people seek more cost-effective solutions. Around 44% of respondents are planning to switch their energy provider, reflecting continued concerns over rising energy costs. Similarly, 41% of respondents intend to change their TV or broadband provider, with 25-34-year-olds and 45-54-year-olds leading this shift. Additionally, 36% of respondents indicated an intention to change their phone provider, with a higher propensity to switch seen among younger consumers aged 16-24 (42%). 23% noted as seeking better more flexible options from their banking service service provider, peaking at 31% of younger consumers aged 16-24.

For brands looking to tap into these shifts, Out of Home is a key medium that can effectively capture consumer attention during these periods of transformation. OOH is well-positioned to meet consumers where they are, whether socialising, exploring, or making major life decisions. By aligning brand messaging with these moments, companies can build relevance and drive action.

To explore how OOH can support your brand in reaching a transforming audience, contact info@pmlgroup.ie.

TG4 excavates their billboard

TG4 has been live on Outdoor this cycle with a unique special build to promote their latest drama series, CRÁ. Located on Eglinton Road in Donnybrook, the 48 sheet billboard coincides with the launch of the six-part series, now available to binge-watch on the TG4 Player.

Created by the The Tenth Man and Eclipse Media, with media planning by Zenith and Source out of home, the JCDecaux panel was ‘excavated’ over three days via a “tease and reveal” format, building intrigue among passersby. The recreation of a crime scene featured lightweight replica soil, grass, and eerily realistic props, echoing the suspenseful tone of CRÁ. The drama centres around a mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and the Outdoor campaign effectively amplified this anticipation.

Máire Ní Chonláin, Executive Producer and Commissioning Editor for TG4, commented, “CRÁ is an evocative drama that’s already resonating with audiences. The creativity and detail of the Donnybrook billboard build on the mystery, adding a unique anticipation for the series.”