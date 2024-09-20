Irish Creative & Production Agencies Head to USA on Trade Mission

A number of Irish creative, marketing and production agencies and businesses will be taking part in an Irish trade mission to San Francisco’s Bay Area next week as part of a delegation led by the Department of Enterprise Trade & Employment, in association with Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and the Consulate General of Ireland.

Participants include Thinkhouse, Piranha Bar, Tiny Ark, i1 Studios, Kooba, and Buy Media.

The Trade mission seeks to leverage the potential that exists from existing relationships between the Bay Area and Ireland while exploring other opportunities for Irish businesses keen to export services and forge connections with US businesses.

As part of the trade mission, a roundtable discussion will hear from Bay Area Council Economic Institute which has published a report on the economic connections between Ireland and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The trade mission will be led by Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment who will be joined by Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland and Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland. In addition, senior representatives of Bay Area headquartered technology companies will also be attending.

Following the roundtable discussion, there will be a Digital Marketing Sector Evening Reception in Ireland House, San Francisco with industry leaders and key stakeholders in the marketing sector in attendance.

Another roundtable discussion will take place on Thursday in Ireland House to discuss the latest trends and innovations in digital marketing. This discussion will be chaired by Peter Burke, the Minister Enterprise, Trade & Employment and will include Jane McDaid, founder of Thinkhouse as well as Leo Clancy from Enterprise Ireland and Michael Lohan, IDA Ireland.

“This trade mission is a great opportunity to explore potential opportunities for exporting creative services; something that is a growing opportunity for our agency, and indeed our sector, “ says Jane McDaid. “It will deepen our knowledge of the needs and demands of US based organizations and position Thinkhouse as an agency that’s a suitable provider, delivering cutting-edge, global, social and digital marketing with that all important creative and cultural magic that only Ireland can deliver.”