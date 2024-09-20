Bauer Makes Four Key Appointments to its Leadership Team

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has made a number of key senior appointments to its leadership team.

According to the company, Celine McNamara has been appointed people and culture director, Eric Moylan becomes managing editor of Newstalk, Liam Thompson will join as group operations director while Róisín Reilly is promoted to the newly created role of group marketing director.

‘I’m delighted to announce the addition of these four exceptional leaders to our senior team. As we continue to shape the future of audio by building audiences and investing in our vision for success, their expertise, creativity and perspective will help drive the business to the next level,” says Chris Doyle, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

“Celine, Eric, Liam and Róisín join a team full of passion for our audiences, advertisers and our people. The scale and impact of Bauer continues to grow and with these new leaders on board at such an important time, we look forward to achieving great things together in the months and years ahead,” he adds.

A human resource professional for over twenty years, Celine McNamara joins Bauer the national youth mental health charity Jigsaw and she will be responsible for devising and supporting people managers in all HR topic as well as supporting organisational development in addition to leadership performance and change processes.

Eric Moylan, meanwhile, will lead a high performing editorial team and will play a key role in shaping the long-term strategic and editorial vision for Newstalk. A former member of the Newstalk team for over a decade, he rejoins from Bus Éireann where he was head of corporate affairs and communications.

For his part, Liam Thompson will “oversee and co-ordinate the multifaceted daily operations of Bauer Media Audio Ireland ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the group and growing its innovation capabilities.”

He will lead a team of experienced managers and professionals working across Bauer’s entire portfolio of brands and products. A senior executive in radio and audio, Liam has wide ranging operational experience in both Ireland, the UK and internationally having managed multiple media brands and launches. Thompson is a former group programme director with Communicorp Group and he joins from Ireland’s Classic Hits.

Previously head of marketing for music & entertainment at Bauer and with over ten years’ experience, Róisín Reilly has been promoted to the newly created role of group marketing director where she will be responsible for developing and executing strategic marketing plans to drive growth, increase brand awareness, and enhance market penetration.