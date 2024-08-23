TV Advertising Grows by 11% in H1 on Back of Strong Viewing Data

TV adverting revenues rose by an impressive 11% in the first half of 2024 5 to €133.82m according to the latest TAM Ireland/Nielsen Media figures.

According to TAM Ireland, the increase was achieved on the back of strong viewing data which shows that the total time spent viewing commercial channels was up 6% year-on-year to 104 mins per day. (Ads 15+). Approximately 85% of this viewing was to live broadcast TV.

The increase compares with a 9% rise in the first quarter of 2024 when €66.70m when advertisers splashed out a total €66.70m.

The €133.82m for H1 includes spot, non-spot and BVOD commercial revenue and it represents the best H1 performance in over six years.

According to TAM Ireland, the momentum in viewership continued into July and August on the back of major sporting events like the All Ireland series, the Olympics in Paris and the Euro 2024 finals.

“It’s great to see this level of growth and confidence in TV advertising,” says Jill McGrath, CEO, TAM Ireland. “TV’s effectiveness has been proven time and time again which is why clients are investing heavily. The effectiveness is driven by the scale and time spent delivered by TV, along with the very high levels of active attention TV commands.”