Dynamo Wins Avant Money Account after Five Way

The Dublin-based agency Dynamo has picked up the creative brand and advertising account for Avant Money, one of the fastest growing financial services company’s in the Irish market.

The account win follows a five-way pitch with a number of other leading agencies and the it includes all of Avant Money’s product portfolio including loans, credit cards and mortgages.

Owned by the Spanish bank, Bankinter, Avant Money grew its loan book in Ireland by 41% to €3.5bn last year and in April, Bankinter announced it would be establishing a new banking branch in Ireland. The company said the move would provide Avant Money with a full banking licence, which would allow it to offer a wider range of financial products, including deposit accounts.

Speaking about the pitch process, head of marketing and customer experience at Avant Money, Lorna Farrell, said: “The IAPI Agile pitch process helped us find the right creative partner with a strong brand, digital and performance focus. We are delighted to join forces with Dynamo as we move into our next phase of growth”

“When you get a chance to work with a brand whose ambitions and bravery meets yours, you grab the opportunity with both hands. We’re absolutely thrilled to now partner with the team in Avant Money in helping them achieve their goals” says Siobhan Lavery, communications director, Dynamo

Other clients of Dynamo include joins a growing roster including Bushmills, Eason, Grant Thornton, BWG, The Sexton, Tirlán and Portwest at Dynamo.