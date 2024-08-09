Sky Media Expands Senior Sales Team With Two New Hires

Sky Media has made two new senior appointments to its expanding Irish sales team.

Laura Marsh joins the broadcaster as digital sales controller while Cormac Doyle has been appointed as business development controller.

With over 20 years’ experience in the digital, print and radio sectors, Marsh joins Sky Media Ireland from News Ireland where she has worked for the last four years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura to our expanding team. Her extensive knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our new and existing clients, and will contribute significantly to our growth plans in the marketplace,” says Ben Staves, head of digital at Sky Media.

Cormac Doyle, meanwhile, joins Sky Media joins Sky from Musgraves in Cork where he was a client solutions manager. Prior to this he worked with Virgin Media Television for over eight years, most recently as national sales manager for AdSmart.

“We are excited to welcome Cormac to our team. His deep understanding of the media landscape and strong client relationships will be instrumental in driving our growth, by helping businesses to understand and access the power of TV advertising,” says AJ Crinion, head of business development, Sky Media.