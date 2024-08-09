Luke Wright Joins Pluto the Agency as Senior Creative

Luke Wright has been appointed senior creative at the Dublin-based Pluto the Agency.

With over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Wright has worked with a number of agencies in the past McCann, RMG Target and Rain Group. Clients he has worked with include Guinness Storehouse, Vodafone, Microsoft, Médecins Sans Frontières amongst many others.

According to Pluto, in his new role Wright will be responsible for creative work collaboration across a range of clients from various industries including automotive, tech, government, financial services and FMCG.

“With a background in art direction and a career as a copywriter, I bring passion to every brief. This blend of creative skills and a keen understanding of client needs enables me to deliver results that stand out,” says Wright.

Ian McCabe, managing director, Pluto the Agency adds: “We are delighted to add Luke to our ever growing team of outstanding talent here in Pluto. Luke’s experience across both art directing and copywriting gives him a wholly rounded expertise in navigating complex client briefs with excellent results.”