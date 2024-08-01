Out \ Look: Samsung Flips toward Outdoor

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Samsung has rolled out a visually appealing campaign for its latest Galaxy Z series phones, the Flip6 and Fold6.

Capturing the essence of modern technology with a clean and minimalist design, the campaign emphasises the product design and folding mechanics with its new ‘Galaxy AI’ software integration.

Strategically targeting frequent travelers and corporate consumers, you’ll see this eye-catching campaign displayed more prominently across airport and rail environment with Aerpods, backlit displays, Transvisions, Galleries and a feature at Connolly Station’s underpass all leading the format lineup. Additionally, the campaign is present on across Mall Digital dPods, Adshel Live Retail, DXScreens, and large roadside 48 sheets, 96 Sheets, Digital Golden Squares, and the Green Screen.

Our Moods on the Move research previously noted targeting consumers during commutes and in public spaces can be more effective due to them being considerably more open-minded and in a ‘happy’ mood, making them more receptive towards larger purchase considerations such as new phones or personal devices.

Pepsi MAX leverages People’s Choice

PepsiCo is once again leveraging the positive results of the Pepsi ‘taste test’ as peak soda-drinking season has landed with the summer sun.

The most recent campaign takes a bold and confident stance, highlighting 73% of participants favouring Pepsi Max over the competition.

Planned by OMD and Source out of home, the campaign is designed to catch the eye and spark the intrigue of soft drink consumers as they pass by formats including 48 Sheets, 6 Sheets (Bus Shelters, Adshel), Bridges, commuter and retail D6’s, DXScreens, Transvisions and the Green Screen.

Whether you’re waiting at a bus shelter or passing by a bridge, the message is clear: Pepsi Max is the preferred choice for those who appreciate a drink that goes ‘pshhhtzz’.

Nurofen knocks out the pain

Personal Care and Wellness winner for the IMPACT Awards 2024, Nurofen, is back on Outdoor with its signature purple colours asking consumers to ‘leave your pain to us’, reinforcing its position as a trusted brand for pain relief.

The campaign promises up to 8 hours of relief within 8 minutes of consumption, with a strong visual presence across formats including Digital Galleries, Adshel Live Retail/Roadside, Nightlight Screens, DXScreens, Transvisons and the Green Screen. The creative follows the figure 8 in full motion as impactful messaging cycles through. Our recent IMPACT Attention study found that 81% of consumers found digital screen ads with motion video to be more engaging, peaking at 89% of those aged 25-34.

The OOH campaign is planned by Zenith and Source out of home.

Vodafone takes 5G to the forefront

Vodafone is making waves with its Pay As You Go campaign, showcasing the ‘truly unlimited’ speeds of their 5G network.

Planned by Carat and PML, the campaign is delivering impact across a wide-reaching format selection, emphasising flexibility and reliability while catering to consumers who demand constant connectivity for streaming, gaming, and more.

The campaign is live across on classic and digital 48 Sheets, 6 Sheets, Airport Backlits, Aerpods, Mall Digital, Digipanels/Digishelters, Commuter dPod, and T-Sides making Vodafone’s message is clear: no limits, no worries.