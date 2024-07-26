Out \ Look: Virgin Media Playtime encourages Commuters to Break Free

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Virgin Media has rolled out the latest iteration of the “It’s Playtime” campaign which reminds us that all work and no play makes us very dull. The burst celebrates all the things that Virgin Media customers can do with the power of their services, connecting to the things they love to do and unleashing their play.

Planned by OMD and PML, and created by Publicis, the campaign encompasses a word search with hidden games and sports, and visual puzzles on movie and song titles. Targeting the daily commute, it features on Bus Shelters along with displays in buses, Dart carriages and Luas trams.

Taking fun to the next level through gamification the teasers engage and entertain commuters as they live, work and play in the real world. Messages become extra contextual with questioning taglines including “All the seats taken?”, “Same trip, different day?” and “Packed in like sardines?”.

Panadol’s Lemon-Aid

There’s a giant lemon sitting atop the Luas stop at Hueston Station!

No, you didn’t read that wrong. There is indeed a giant lemon sitting atop the Luas stop located right across the street from the country’s busiest train station.

The larger-than-life citrus skyline is created as part of a wider Outdoor campaign that has been bought by Panadol manufacturer Haleon, which has recently launched a brand-new line in its pain relief portfolio – Lemon flavoured soluble tablets.

Absorbed up to 2x faster than standard paracetamol tablets, the lemon flavoured variety take the pain of swallowing tablets out of the equation. When pain strikes, dropping 2 into a glass of water will create an effervescent ‘Lemon-aid’.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the box art featuring a literal ‘lemon twist’ has been catching the attention of consumers via a wide-reaching campaign running across 6 sheets, T-Sides and Luas Columns. The special build Luas Column has been driving additional recall and impact in its high dwell time environment in recent weeks given the abundance of footfall thanks to the recent GAA finals.

Marina Lopez, Senior Brand Manager at Haleon:

“We understand we have a responsibility to continue providing fast-acting pain relief remedies that keep up with the evolving needs of consumers. The new lemon variant will help expand Panadol’s well-established portfolio in the Irish market by offering a differentiated proposition.”

Lucy Else, Brand Manager for Panadol:

“We’re really excited to see all of our NPD support go live and the OOH is particularly special. Everyone involved has done a fantastic job of bringing our lemon vision to life!”

Ellen Hudson, Client Director at Zenith:

“We knew we wanted to make a splash with the launch of Lemon Soluble in Ireland, and a special build was the perfect way to do this – we wanted to give our standard OOH formats a bit of a twist. The team at Source have done a brilliant job at bringing our lemon to life!”

Paddy Power’s Comedy Festival takes centre stage

Your eyes didn’t deceive you – that was Tommy Tiernan peaking at you from the bus this morning.

The Paddy Power Comedy Festival returns to bookend July with a belly laugh across Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens and the city’s legendary Whelan’s venue. Kicking off last night and lasting until Sunday evening, the lineup features some of biggest names in Irish and International comedy including Tommy Tiernan, Emma Doran, Garron Noone and Jason Byrne.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the festival has had its stage set on Outdoor across a mix of classic formats including large format billboards, bus shelters and bus Supersides.

The Stand-out elements of the campaign include LUAS stop dominations in proximity to the venue, including a special build ‘Paddy’s Pant’s’ topped LUAS column at Stephen’s Green that glows neon green when the sun goes down. Camden Corner has undergone a similar makeover, vinyl-wrapped by Micromedia in Paddy Power’s eye-catching brand identity alongside some of the festival’s headline performers.

Meanwhile, the Luas ‘Green’ line label has become more than just a label this cycle, featuring a Paddy Power vinyl wrap that take over both the inside and outside of a LUAS tram featuring contextual copy and highlighting some of the artists, along with a call to action to book tickets.

Back to School – A Lesson in Attention

The latest wave of our Media Impact series, in collaboration with Ipsos B&A, has spotlit the efficacy of Out of Home advertising as a means of capturing the back-to-school shopping audience. As the first ring of the school bell is fast approaching, OOH advertising stands as the perfect medium to influence parents and student shoppers.

The Last Window of Influence

Our findings indicate a huge 77% of consumers notice ads on posters or screens on their way to the supermarket, with a similar 79% noticing them outside the supermarket. Even within the aisles, 64% of shoppers remain engaged with OOH ads. These statistics underscore OOH’s potency as a tool for capturing attention during the back-to-school period and further afield.

Impact on Purchase Decisions

The power of OOH extends beyond visibility. A substantial 91% of consumers report that these ads notify them of newly available products, while 89% are informed of special offers. Importantly, 67% of shoppers acknowledge that OOH ads actively help inform their purchase decisions, guiding consumers towards informed and timely purchasing choices around the back-to-school season.

A Focus on Physical Locations

When it comes to back-to-school shopping specifically, the majority of parents prefer to shop in physical locations at 77%. 38% prefer to buy supplies in supermarkets like SuperValu and Dunnes Stores, with another 28% opting for high street shops or shopping centres. These score ahead of online shoppers at 23%. This preference for physical shopping venues aligns with the strategic placement of OOH ads, ensuring they reach parents where it matters most and at a time where they are most effective.

Timing is Everything

Timing plays a pivotal role in back-to-school shopping. Our data reveals that 34% of parents plan to purchase school supplies 3-4 weeks before the school year begins, while 23% do so 1-2 weeks in advance. This early preparation period presents a golden opportunity for OOH advertising to influence purchasing decisions. By strategically positioning ads to coincide with these peak shopping times, brands can effectively capture the attention of proactive parents.

