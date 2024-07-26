Brian Melarkey Joins Ogilvy as Group Creative Director

Ogilvy Group Ireland, which includes Ogilvy Advertising and Wilson Hartnell, has appointed Brian Melarkey as its group creative director.

Melarkeyllarkey has over 20 years experience in the industry having most recently worked as executive creative director with FleishmanHillard’s EMEA network and a member of the Global Creative Leadership Team.

Speaking about his appointment, Sharon Murphy, Chief Executive, Ogilvy Group Ireland said, “Bringing earned first thinking to creative ideas adds a powerful dimension to a channel-agnostic approach. As marketing has evolved from building an image to creating impact, cultural relevancy for brands is key, with the success of a campaign resting on its ability to deeply connect in an authentic way. We are delighted to have found in Brian a hugely talented creative strategist who has a very keen sense of how brands can drive cultural relevancy with an earned first mindset”.

“The best ideas earn attention regardless of the channel. I’m excited to join a team that understands how tapping into the right cultural conversations can help create meaningful brand campaigns that get noticed. Ogilvy is a company known for its creative excellence and I’m eager to build on that strength and push the boundaries of what’s possible in this era of earned-first thinking.” says Melarkey.