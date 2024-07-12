TBWA Launches New Social & Content Business

TBWA\Ireland has launched a new dedicated social media, content and performance offering.

Called FEED by TBWA, the new offering formalises what is a rapidly growing part of the agency’s business with a team of 17 staff currently working across accounts like the Dalata hotel group, Northern Ireland Tourism Board, eir, Glenveagh, Audi, Children’s Health Foundation, Best Drive by Continental and Burger King.

According to the agency, TBWA’s offering is now the largest within Irish creative agency market.

“We’ve been building brands, grabbing attention and driving paid performance through Disruption in every feed for the past few years,” says Andrew Murray, who heads up FEED by TBWA.

“Now is the time to make this a standalone product offering – as we look to further expand in Ireland and the UK in 2024 and 2025,” he says.

Murray, who has played a key role in building out the agency’s social and content business over the last few years, also says that it now accounts for around 28% of its turnover.

“There has been a shift, almost a boom, in trend-based social media agencies and content over the past few years. I feel that this has lowered the overall quality of social media content that drives genuine brand and performance impact. When a brand is over indexing on organic trend-based content – they’re relying on hit after hit to cut through… whereas our approach guarantees consistent brand building and performance with a monthly banger or two thrown in,” he adds.

Luke Wilson, head of digital, social & content at FEED adds: “The past 12 months have been transformative for us. We’ve brought in performance experts, content creators as well as adding a dedicated strategy layer to the team – adding immediate value to our client’s content. FEED also works closely with our wider creative teams on integrated briefs and BOLT!, our in-house production offering and studio, on larger content formats.

“The past year has been record-breaking for us, and we expect the next 12 months to surpass that. I can’t wait”, Wilson adds.

“We’ve increased conversion results by 35%, tripled social followings and even drove a 12,000% uplift in content engagement for clients in the Ireland, UK, Germany and Netherlands markets,” he says.

“To give context – for one of our clients – we’re driving over €1m in assisted revenue per month,” says Andrea Elebert, performance manager at FEED.

TBWA\Ireland CEO Deirdre Waldron adds: “FEED by TBWA is the latest dedicated product we bring to market. There’s a gap for a truly full service social and content agency that ‘get’s brand, can shoot and create in-house, and can drive performance at scale. Andrew and Luke have big ambitions for FEED in the short and medium term. By the end of this year – we want to be the first agency everyone considers when they wish to deliver always-on brand building and performance.”