Sky Stream Ad Tops the Latest The Interesting Index

In the fourth instalment of The Interesting Index, a collaboration between The Public House, Bounce Insights and Adworld.ie, we look at what ads caught the attention of the nation.

The Interesting Index is back to understand which ads people in Ireland remember and why. The top 10 most remembered brands and ads from the past quarter are. The research took place in June and 1,000 people were surveyed nationwide.

This time out, Sky’s ad for its streaming platform took top spot, according to the research, although not always for the right reasons.

Sky’s strong performance is a good reminder that you don’t have to be loved to be remembered.

In fact, the most common emotion selected to describe how our respondents felt when watching Sky’s ‘End the Ehhh’ ad was ‘annoyed’, with half (50%) of our respondents selecting this.

Top 10 Interesting Index Ads

Sky Stream: End the Ehhh Aldi: Can’t Match This Tesco: A range of ads including 52 Weeks of Little Helps Guinness. Split between Lovely Day For A Guinness and Holding Out For a Zero Fairy Non-Bio ads featuring Vogue Williams Supervalu: Real Savings Lidl: Go Full Lidl Heineken The Best Driver Vodafone: Home of Trade In McDonalds: Surprize Fries

Perhaps more clients should embrace the power of annoying!

Quotes

“Sky Television, viewing options with Sky, it was memorably annoying.”

“Sky, the most annoying add ever where the man is going ehhhhhhhhhhhh.”

“Sky stream ad. The couple sitting on the couch deciding what to watch. The man says emmmmmmmmm….. it was so annoying it’s memorable.”

The number of people who felt ‘annoyed’ in response to the ads they remembered noticeably rose this quarter, doubling compared to the positive emotions felt in December in response to Christmas ads.

Celebrity endorsers were leveraged effectively by advertisers, particularly Fairy and Heineken with Vogue Williams and Max Verstappen respectively. Again, whether people love or hate these celebrities, they were a key driver of recall.

Quotes

“Fairy NoN Bio. I turn it off as I don’t like listening to Vogue Williams voice.”

“Fairy washing powder tablets. Remember it as Vogue is in the ad and I sometimes use Fairy.”

“Heineken 0.0. Max Verstappen is always designated driver. He ends up driving his own car home after a night because he drank Heineken 0.0 and someone else thought he was drinking alcohol. I like F1.”

“Heineken Promoting Heineken 0.0 – it stuck in my mind because it was showing a bunch of friends going out all having great fun and the designated driver was drinking the Heineken 0.0 and still had as much fun as the others.”

“Music was used effectively by Aldi, Vodafone and Guinness to drive memorability, and it was clear from many of the responses that the track was the main element that caught their attention.”

“Aldi, was in the themes of mc hammer can’t touch this, but said “can’t match this. Was a bunch of people singing to the song, was very catchy.”

“Think it was for aldi and it was a bunch of people dancing around saying ‘cant match this’ to the theme of the mc hammer song. I remembered it as it was catchy and cool.”

“It’s for Vodafone, it’s about the scope for recycling old mobile phones and it was the music in particular that made it memorable to me.”

Humour, another hugely effective and massively underutilised device, was leveraged well by SuperValu with the young actor in the ad stealing the show with her hilarious performance. 65% said the ad left them ‘amused’ while 71% said they felt ‘happy’ in relation to the ad.

Quotes

“Supervalu ad where the wee girl is pretending to be a checkout worker. It’s fun, innocent and highlights childhood innocence.”

The dad asks the little daughter to help with putting away the shopping. She’s sitting at the table pretending to scan the items. She’s very funny and she says “typical weather, on me “