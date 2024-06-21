Irish Young Lions Success at Cannes Lions Festival 2024

Amber Redmond and Paddy Collins, both designers at Slater Design, have won Silver in the Cannes Young Lions competition which was held this week as part of the annual week-long festival of creativity.

Two other teams made the shortlist – Georgia Murphy and Lorna Tutty from Droga5 in the Digital category while Lauren McKay and Emmet Mahony, both with Diageo, made shortlist in the Young Marketers category.

“Winning silver feels like a dream, but also that I’m in that dream and have yet to wake up. The whole process, from receiving the brief to the announcements, was a whirlwind. The brief for an exhibition space allowed us full creative freedom and was a learning experience I will never forget. The experience has been amazing, especially working together under tight time constraints. We can’t wait to see what’s next,” says Amber Redmond.

“Representing Ireland in Cannes among the world’s best talent has been surreal,” adds Paddy Collins. “It’s easy to feel imposter syndrome in the creative industry, and self-doubt can quickly start to creep in.

Winning Silver is an absolute dream come true, and what a boost in confidence to have our work recognised at this level. This experience taught me to back myself, even under a 24-hour deadline.

A massive thank you to all the support we’ve had from work, IAPI, friends and family along the way – we couldn’t have done it without yous! What a way to end an incredible week with some of the best young talent in Ireland!”