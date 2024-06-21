Heineken Toasts Pub Museums’ Success with Eight Cannes Lions

Publicis Dublin, in collaboration with Le Pub and Thinkhouse, set a new Irish record for winning the most Cannes Lions for a single campaign by winning four Gold Lions and four Silver for the “Pub Musuems” initiative for Heineken Ireland.

The four Gold Lions came in the Outdoor, Creative B2B, Direct, Brand Experience and Activation categories. The Silver Lions, meanwhile ,came in the (Outdoor, Radio and Audio, Brand Experience and Activation, PR categories.

The eight Cannes Lions bagged in 2024 follow on from the four Lions- two Silver and two Bronze – Publicis Dublin was awarded in 2022 for its work with Heineken Ireland on the “Unwasted Beer” initiative.

Pub Museums is an initiative to celebrate and protect some of Ireland’s most historic pubs, including the oldest pub in the world; using the latest technology to transform them into museums.

“Pub Museums stands as yet another example of Heineken Ireland’s support to pubs in Ireland, embodying the innovative spirit of the Heineken brand,” says Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland.

“The hugely positive reaction by both publicans and consumers fills us with immense pride across our business. The Heineken Ireland team partnered with our Heineken Global team, Publicis Dublin, Le Pub and Thinkhouse to deliver this initiative to support the Trade, and I’m delighted that the collective efforts have been recognised in such a significant way .”

"What we loved about this initiative was the celebration of the iconic Irish pub. Historic Irish pubs are unique in character, unlike anything around the world, steeped in history with beautiful collections of artefacts of cultural, social and inter-generational significance. Some of the stories that unfolded in the process are incredible. Heineken always champions enriching social life, so this is a perfect fit. The power of an idea like this is not only a record of social history but it's also designed to celebrate iconic bars in Ireland. This is true to what Heineken does. These kind of ideas are not possible without ambitious clients and a huge amount of commitment and collaboration from the wider team at Le Pub and Thinkhouse Dublin," says Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“As an agency we strive to deliver the highest standards in our work so that we leave a mark on our client’s brands and businesses,” adds Geraldine Jones, managing director, Publicis Dublin. “This work is a demonstration of that aim and our ability to deliver world class work on behalf of our clients,” she adds.

”Heineken Ireland fosters and supports a culture of collaboration amongst all of their agency partners, and the local and global Heineken teams. This work demonstrates how successful that approach is when developing fantastic initiatives such as Pub Museums. Winning at Cannes is an incredible achievement and is testament to the passion, creativity and determination that drove this initiative, from everyone involved. Well done to Heinken Ireland for pursuing this initiative for their customers,” Jones says.

