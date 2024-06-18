Heineken Bags Another Cannes Lion for Pub Museums

Heineken Ireland’s Pub Museums campaign has scooped another Silver Cannes Lions award in the Best Use of Technology (Public Relations) category.

The campaign was created by Publicis Dublin, Heineken’s own in house agency Le Pub and Thinkhouse. This brings the campaign’s total awards to four so far this week with another two days to go.

On the opening day of Cannes, the campaign received three awards – one Gold and two Silvers. The Gold was won in the Innovation in Outdoor category while the Silvers were picked up in the Ambient & Experiential Immersive Experiences (Outdoor) and the Culture & Context Single Market campaign in the Radio & Audio category.

The Pub Museums has also been shortlisted for a Titanium award with the result scheduled to be announced on Friday.