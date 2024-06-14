Strong Irish Presence Expected at Cannes Lions

A strong delegation from Ireland will be attending the annual Cannes Lions Festival in the South of France next week.

This year, Irish brands will have a strong presence on the ground with companies like Bank of Ireland, Allianz, Diageo, Heineken Ireland, Paddy Power/Flutter, Enterprise Ireland, Flogas, An Post, Failte Ireland and Three Ireland all sending teams to the week-long event.

With 72 entries submitted by agencies and brands this year, Irish agencies will also be well represented with the likes of Droga5/Accenture Song, Bonfire, The Tenth Man, Forsman & Bodenfors, Edelman, TBWA\Dublin, Granite Digital, Thinkhouse, Bloom, Boys+Girls and Publicis Dublin in attendance. Publicis Dublin has already been informed that it has been shortlisted for a titanium award, along with Thinkhouse and Heineken Ireland, for the Pub Museums initiative which was rolled out earlier this year.

One of the highlights of the week – from an Irish perspective – will be the invite-only Irish Lunch on Tuesday in La Perle which will be co-hosted by Enterprise Ireland and IAPI. Later in the week, the Business Post will host The Irish Drinks at Canne in Morrison’s Pub on Rue Teisseire at 6pm on Thursday as delegates wind down for the week.

There will also be considerable interest in a number of Irish speakers who will take to the stage during the week, including Sharon Horgan from Merman Production; Sinead Burke from Tilting the Lens, Jen Speirs from Droga5 Dublin and Grainne Wafer from Diageo.

Elsewhere Colin Lewis from Retail Media Works and Rory Gallery from Special NZ will also be speaking to delegates while Charley Stoney, IAPI’s CEO will be hosting talks on the Forum Stage on both Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20.

It will also be a busy week for Irish jurors Ger Roe, Publicis Dublin; Jess Bermingham, Droga5 Dublin, and Andrea Quaye, The Coca Cola Company. All three will be serving on the jury for the awards throughout the week with Bermingham and Quaye also on judging duty for the Young Lions Global. This year, 14 Young Lions from Ireland will be taking part with the winners set to be announced on Friday June 21.

