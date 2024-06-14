NOW TV’s Owl and Fox Return for New Campaign

The Sky-owned streaming platform NOW has launched the latest iteration of its campaign to promote its contract-free offering.
Called “Now You Know”, it was created by Boys+Girls and is running on OOH, digital, social and AV channels. Once again the campaign features the owl and fox who have become big fans of House of the Dragon.
