Jane Madden Appointed as MD of Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Jane Madden has been appointed as the new managing director Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin. She will also remain on as interim strategy director with the agency formerly known as In the Company of Huskies. In her new role, Madden will report into CEO of the Dublin office,Jonathan Forrest.

Madden has over 25 years experience in the advertising business, having started her career in the United States at Goodby Silverstein. Upon returning to Ireland, she worked in various planning roles with agencies like McCann and Publicis. She then transitioned to media as strategy drector at Dentsu for four years before joining the Huskies board as the strategy director in 2019.

“We help ambitious clients find new ways to grow by putting creative minds to solve business problems. I have been afforded incredible opportunities to do the best work of my career since joining this agency, and in my role as MD, I’m determined to make Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, the number one choice, for the best creative minds in the business, to do the best work of their careers.” said Jane Madden.

“There has never been a stronger business case for creativity as the most effective growth driver in business. We won the last two Grand Prix’s for effectiveness in the Irish market and Jane has been closely involved in ensuring the business impact of both. I’m very excited for the brands, whose future direction, distinction and destiny we will change, with Jane in her new role.” adds CEO Jonathan Forrest.