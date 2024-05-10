IAPI & Enterprise Ireland to Host The Irish Lunch at Cannes

With less than a month to go to Cannes, IAPI and Enterprise Ireland have announced details of the inaugural Irish Lunch which will take place during the advertising festival in the south of France.

The Irish Lunch also marks the beginning of a collaboration between IAPI and Enterprise Ireland to support the creative industries in Ireland.

Hosted by IAPI and Enterprise Ireland, the lunch is by invitation only and will bring together Irish agencies, brand marketers, and a select group of influential figures from the advertising and media sectors under the banner ‘Ireland: Where Creative is Native.’ Guest speaker at the lunch will be Toby Southgate, CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors.

In addition Boys+Girls, which has been supported by Enterprise Ireland, will also be in speaking at the event.

“Geographically, Ireland really won the lottery when it comes to its ability to deliver brilliant international work,” says Pat Stephenson, co-founder & director, Boys + Girls. “A small country situated between Europe and the US and very much dependent on international trade. We understand how to best communicate effectively in a culturally resonant way no matter the language or market. Maybe that is why our own agency’s experience in international pitches has been so overwhelmingly positive.”

“The purpose of the event is to gather Irish delegates together as a collective and to gain the attention and registration of international marketers and diaspora who are attending Cannes and who would like to meet the Irish agencies also attending. “In the background, we have been crafting campaigns for some of the most iconic global brands,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), “It is time for us to harness our creative legacy and assert our presence on the international stage.”

“The creative industries in Ireland account for almost 10% of national employment and the advertising sector generates over €1.7bn for the Irish economy annually,” says Conor O’Donovan, head of global marketing communications, Enterprise Ireland. “We are actively supporting the industry under the Irish Government’s Roadmap for the Digital Creative Industries to internationalise and grow creative services companies. The Cannes Lions Festival is an important platform to engage global decision-makers, partners, and customers in support of our ambition.”

“Ireland’s creative sector is not just thriving domestically; it is also carving out a significant niche on the international stage, propelled by a unique blend of talent, strategic positioning, and a celebrated tradition of storytelling. The nation’s creative pulse is hot right now, and the world is taking notice,” he adds.

The Irish Lunch at Cannes, hosted by IAPI & Enterprise Ireland, is by invitation only. If you would like to attend, please register your interest here>>