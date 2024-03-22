Sky to Sponsor Irish Men’s Team as Part of Four Year Deal

Sky Ireland is the new sponsor of the Republic of Ireland’s men’s football team as part of a deal that will see it sponsor both the men’s and women’s team until 2028.

The men’s team had been without a shirt sponsor since mobile phone company Three ended its sponsorship in 2019. Sky has been sponsoring the women’s team since 2022.

The sponsorship deal will take in four qualification campaigns between now and 2028, including Euro 2025 in Switzerland, the 2026 World Cup in North America, the 2027 women’s World Cup and Euro 2028, which will see some matches played in Belfast and Dublin.

Although no financial details of the sponsorship have been disclosed, it has been speculated that Sky might be paying close to €8m.