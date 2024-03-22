Advertising Standards Authority Gets a Brand Makeover

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has rebranded as the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) while it has also introduced a new brand identity as well as a new website and updated social channels.

According to Miriam Hughes, chair of the ASA: “Following on from the announcement of our new strategy last year, we are today celebrating not only the visual transformation of the brand but our unwavering commitment to trust, transparency and integrity in the media landscape. This is a particularly important time, not only for the organisation but for the wider advertising industry, and we are well prepared to embark on this new chapter with our robust corporate strategy and new identity. The Advertising Standards Authority has over forty years’ experience navigating the complexities of the advertising industry and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of marketing communications, working with stakeholders to continually position the organisation as an innovative organisation that fosters trust in advertising for all.”

“We are delighted to unveil our new look and shortened name, reaffirming our commitment to fostering a culture of trust and integrity within the Irish advertising Industry,” says Orla Twomey, CEO of the Advertising Standards Authority. “ This brand refresh highlights our core values and our vision for the future. As the advertising and media landscape continues to progress and change, it is crucial that we evolve with it, ensuring that our identity and messaging accurately reflect the importance of our role within Irish advertising.

The organisation will continue to operate at the forefront of both self-regulatory and co-regulatory solutions and has the crucial knowledge to ensure the best solutions are achieved to address the challenges posed by the significant changes to the overall regulatory framework. This is a significant accomplishment in our strategy goal to encourage engagement and position the Advertising Standards Authority as leaders in advertising self-regulation.”