Titan And Ringers Retained by Sport Ireland

TITAN and Ringers have been retained by Sport Ireland to build on the success of the Her Moves platform for the next two years.

Her Moves is a groundbreaking platform focused on redefining the landscape for teenage girls and sport and encouraging them to participate in sporting activity.

Launched on International Women’s Day 2023, the Sport Ireland initiative aims to empower teenage girls all over Ireland by creating, activating and amplifying the work of National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships on the ground.

2024 will see the creative evolution of #FindSomethingThatMovesYou, inviting even more young women to join in the movement.

“The idea of the Her Moves platform is to inspire, motivate and encourage girls to try out new activities. We want to show teenage girls that sport can be so many different activities,” says Nora Stapleton, Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport lead.

“We know there is no single reason that girls drop out of sport. Everyday things like schoolwork and responsibilities at home can get in the way. Body image and a lack of confidence that comes with puberty is well documented too. We have a deep understanding of the issues and are focused on building the solution with Her Moves,” she adds.

“We believe in the transformative power of immersive experiences for teen girls, and Her Moves is a testament to that belief – with all campaign programmes and content built through the lens – By The Girls, For The Girls”, adds Ciara Lucey, Her Moves Project Lead at TITAN.

“We’re excited to build on the success of the campaign and grow the Her Moves tribe through our experiential, social and digital activations. Together with Ringers, we aim to empower and inspire, as many teen girls as possible,” she adds.

“We have been led by the teenage girls at every stage – through research, strategy and execution. They told us they didn’t need another campaign telling them to be more active or that they were destined to drop out of sport. There is a lot of noise in this space created by brands that are focused on the problem. The Her Moves platform is part of the solution, going beyond comms into experiences. Our success is down to a strong inter-agency relationship with TITAN and the fact it has been genuinely co-created with our teenage audience,” says Bobby Byrne, creative director, Ringers.