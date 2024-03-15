Core Sponsorship to Host Pre- One Zero Reception

As part of next week’s One Zero sports technology conference being held in the Aviva, Core will be hosting an evening reception next Tuesday (March 19th) in 1WML at 6.30pm.

The pre-event reception will be moderated by Jill Downey, chief sustainability & sponsorship officer at Core and she will be joined by a panel to discuss innovation in sport including Lorin Hamlin from Under Armour and Glen Killane of Eurovision Sport (formerly with RTÉ).

The One Zero conference first started in 2016 and has grown to become a major international series of events in the sporting calendar, featuring everything from technology and fan engagement right through to innovation, betting and home fitness. This year’s event will feature contributions from the NHL, NBA, FAI, and IRFU. It also runs a competition for start-ups involved in the sports tech industry.

To attend or receive more information on Core’s pre-event reception contact sarah.geoghegan@onecore.ie. To buy tickets for the One Zero conference go to www.one-zero.com.