Diageo Leads the Shortlisted Nominations for AIM Awards 2024

The shortlist for this year’s All-Ireland Marketing Awards (AIM Awards) has been published.

Organised by Marketing Institute Ireland (MII), the AIMs will take place on May 23 in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin.

This year’s awards has 22 different categories and the shortlist is made up of 61 companies. Diageo Ireland tops the list of entrants and is shortlisted in six categories. It was followed closely by ESB and Allianz Ireland with five each while WaterWipes, SuperValu Musgrave and Laya Healthcare have been shortlisted four times. In addition another seven companies- including PTSB, Promise Gluten Free, Bord Gáis, Suntory, Irish Life and Kerry Group- each made it on to the shortlist with three entries..

In the hotly contested Marketing Team of the Year award, Chadwicks Group, FBD, ESB, Laya Healthcare and PwC Ireland have all made it to this year’s shortlist.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Campaign Award will see Department of Justice go head-to-head with National Dairy Council, SuperValu Musgrave, Toyota Ireland and FBD.

Elsewhere in the Client/Agency Collaboration category the shortlisted entries are Marie Keating Foundation & The Brill Building; Virgin Media Television & Jellyfish Ireland; Cadbury Ireland & The Public House; Sport Ireland & TITAN Experience and WaterWipes & PHD Media.

“Congratulations to the finalists. We had a record number of entries this year and the standard is exceptional, showcasing the commercial impact that professional marketing is having on our companies and in our economy,” says Shane McGonigle, CEO of the Marketing Institute.

“It is very clear from the results that we are witnessing in these entries, that professional marketers are making the difference. We are seeing competitive advantage being achieved through strategic brand management, leading to winning in-market value propositions, dramatized through consistent innovation and creative investment,” he adds.

The finalists will now have the opportunity to showcase their work in front of the expert judging panels between April 8th-April 19th.

“These carefully selected finalists have risen to the top by highlighting their insightful strategies, cross-functional collaboration, innovative campaigns and emphasis on delivering ROI. We have incredible marketing talent here in Ireland and it’s our role in MII to celebrate, acknowledge and highlight the value these professionals bring to, not only their companies’, but also to Ireland’s economy,” says Theresa Roseingrave, CMO, MII.

A full list of the shortlisted entrants can be found HERE