The Public House & Bridge Studio win Grand Prix at The Irish Audio Awards

The Public House and Bridge Studio picked up the Grand Prix at the annual Irish Audio Awards which were held in the Smock Alley Theatre last night (March 14).

The Grand Prix was awarded for their work with EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum which saw “the boys from the NYPD Choir” coming together for the first time to sing Galway Bay, in a powerful nod to the festive classic Fairytale of New York by Shane McGowan and Kirsty McColl.

Apart from scooping the Grand Prix on the night, it also won the Best Use of Music category.

Other notable winners on the night included Dynamo for Eason in the Consumer category, Publicis Dublin for Heineken in the Innovation category, Boys & Girls for Skoda in the Copywriting Craft category and Core in the Speculative category.

Elsewhere Wireless Ireland picked up the top award in the Audio for Change category for its work with Pride Vibes Radio while Radio Nova won in the Broadcaster for its work with Mick’s Garage.

With a full house in attendance for the awards, guests also heard from a range of speakers discussing everything from podcasting and sonic branding to movie sound effects and the state of the creative nation.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Casting

Škoda Place Names, by Boys + Girls

Copywriting Craft

Škoda Place Names, by Boys + Girls

Audio for Change

Pride Vibes Radio, by Wireless Ireland

Use of Music

Boys of the NYPD Choir for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, by the Public House and The Bridge Studio

Speculative

Deeper Connections, by Core Creative

Sound Design

Halloween for TBWA\Dublin and Best Drive, by Mutiny

Broadcaster

Gallagher’s Grand Primera for Mick’s Garage, by Radio Nova

Innovation

Heineken Rival Billboard, by Publicis Dublin

Consumer

A Story Worth Telling for Eason, by Dynamo

Grand Prix

Boys of the NYPD Choir for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, by the Public House and The Bridge Studio