The Tenth Man Continues to Expand With New Office in London

The Tenth Man, the Irish advertising and film production agency has expanded into the UK with the opening of a new office in Farringdon, London.

The London office will be led by managing director Gethin Evans who previously worked for Spotlight Sports Group, Virgin Bet and Paddy Power Betfair.

“I originally created The Tenth Man to be the agency I always wanted to work with during my 20-years as a marketing professional. By quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing, independent creative agencies, we’ve showcased a genuine appetite for a more agile agency model that seamlessly crafts creativity with culture to drive measurable commercial success for our clients,” says Ken Robertson.

The Tenth Man was founded in Dublin in 2018 by former Paddy Power advertising director Ken Robertson who is credited with creating the iconic sports betting brand.

“Our roster of international clients, including industry giants such as Guinness, Redbull, Jameson, Fanatics, AIG, and Superbet accounted for over 50% of our £10 million revenue in 2023. The timing feels perfect to put boots on ground in London, enabling us to better serve our existing clients’ needs while tapping into demand from new clients,” he adds.

According to Gethin Evans: “This is a wildly exciting opportunity for me and for the team in what is clearly a special business. They’ve been making both clients and consumers jaws drop since 2018 with the unique proposition of connected commercial creativity. We’re here to make the spikes spikier – show me a business that doesn’t want that.”