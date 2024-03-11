2024 OOH IMPACT Award Winners Revealed

PML Group has announced the winners of its 2024 IMPACT Awards, celebrating best in class OOH work across a diverse spectrum of product categories. In 2023, these brands stood out and seized the attention opportunity available to them through OOH marketing, delivering impactful and effective campaigns.

McDonald’s served up the best recalled of the 1,000+ campaigns researched by PML Group and Ipsos B&A in 2023, and in the process once again took the award in the Dining category, beating competition from within the QSR and food delivery sectors. Media was by Zenith.

In the more general Food category, the Chef/Paul McGrath combination proved to be a hit with the Outdoor audience as the Valeo Foods brand won out amongst its competitive set. The inherently Irish creative turned heads and generated mental availability in a truly unique manner throughout the summer months, leading to the highest recall of any food brand. OMD were responsible for media on the campaign. Confectionery & Snacks is always a hotly contested category, and this year was won by Tayto, for its festive multi-format campaign featuring the one and only Mr. Tayto. The campaign, by Starcom and Publicis, generated impressive awareness at a time when the battle for consumer attention is so high.

Turning to drinks, and PepsiCo’s introduction of a new modern design for its 7UP range marked the brand’s first refresh in more than seven years. The launch was supported by a broad multi-format Outdoor campaign delivering high impact and garnering the attention of thirsty consumers around the country, making it best in soft drinks – another win for OMD. Diageo and PHD took the honours in the Alcohol, No & Lo Category, with Guinness 0.0 making an impact unlike any other brand in its space.

Retail is the largest spending category on OOH. The awards recognize Supermarket activity as well as more general Retail campaigns. Featuring their ‘basket full of value’ creative, Dunnes Stores was the most recalled campaign on Outdoor in July 2023 with its multi-format campaign for Double Savers. The Out of Home campaign was bought by Carat with creative from The Public House. Life Style Sports’s colourful campaign grabbed attention during cycle 23 at locations where footfall was high, driving mental availability as the festive shopping period kicked off.

OOH is a superb platform to showcase content and Disney+ did exactly that in summer of ’23, featuring latest programme offerings on a wide range of OOH formats – ‘the full monty’, so to speak! The campaign was brought to life by Zenith. Vodafone, through Carat, leveraged their association with the Irish rugby team to powerful effect during the run up to the world cup, focusing on literal connections between players and fans and finding out what it means to be part of #TeamOfUs. The campaign scoops the Telecoms category.

With evocative creative, AIB understood the value of visual storytelling coupled with impactful copy on high impact formats. It was a potent mix that proved most effective in the Finance category and saw the bank and Starcom take the award. An Post followed last year’s success with more of the same as the Tin Man Christmas creative proved to be as engaging again. Starcom also shared in this category victory, with creative by Droga5.

In the Personal Care & Wellness category, Nurofen triumphed thanks to its bold purple creative which was unmissable for 2 in every 3 respondents as it displayed on high-impact, wide-reaching formats while live during cycle 20. The campaign was created by Core Creative and planned by Zenith.

Colum Harmon, marketing director of PML Group commented:

“At a time when attention is in short supply, it’s clear that OOH is getting brands noticed more than ever. These winning campaigns are not only excellent in their own right, but combined, they form a powerful study in deploying OOH superbly well. Congratulations to all the brands, media agencies and creative agencies for their collaborative efforts in doing the very best work in showcasing their products and services on OOH.”