Out \ Look: Pringles levels up with Out of Home

Pringles levels up with Out of Home

Snack brand Pringles has launched a campaign on Outdoor, aiming to position itself as the go-to snack for gaming enthusiasts. Dubbed “Level up your gaming night”, the campaign aims to position the brand as an enhancement to your gaming experience by being your ready-to-go crisp when the lobbies are loading, with a chance to win a new console for those who indulge.

Planned by Carat and PML, the campaign is running across Adbox and Superside formats. With a goal of driving gaming consumer engagement, the creative showcases promotional cans including classic flavours like Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and Salt & Vinegar floating above a ‘player-ready’ pad, reminiscent of a video game’s item selection screen complete with HUD and stat icons.

Strategically placed across prime locations in Dublin, including Barrow Street, Merrion Row, and Dorset Street Lower, special build Adbox Extras create a scene where the Pringles cans break out of their frame, enhancing the hover effect in a manner that grabs attention from passers-by near the point of purchase.

Photo: Clear Channel

The product itself is driving IRL to URL. Adorned with a gaming-headset wearing Mr Pringle, the packaging informs the consumer of their chance to win by scanning the QR code on the seal beneath the lid. Following the code leads to a promotion page on the brand’s website where one of 113 games consoles can be won between May 1st and June 26th.

“Working with Carat and the PML team on this Pringles campaign has been a lot of fun!” shared Ann Rose Eng, marketing lead at Kellanova Ireland, “We wanted to think differently about our Out of Home advertising to make it more disruptive to catch shoppers’ attention when they’re out and about and working closely together on this, we think these assets have done exactly that.”

Sunshine and Super Milk

With the Summer holidays on the horizon, Tirlán are once again running an Avonmore promotion for a chance to win a break away to further boost your Vitamin D levels.

The ‘5 Sunshine Geta ways’ competition encourages Super Milk drinkers to enter the first six digits of the code from the top of their carton for a chance to be 1 of 5 winners to take home a €4,000 Sunway Holidays voucher.

Running until the 31st of March, the initiative is marked on Outdoor with a 48 Sheet special in Dundrum. The creative stands out with 3D lettering while using special lighting to draw consumer attention to the build. The OOH campaign also encompasses poster and digital 6s across roadside and retail environments, with formats including Adboxes, Adshel Live Retail, iVisions, SuperValu Screens, and Bus Shelters.

The latter was captured availing of some in-the-moment contextual advertising during last week’s snowy spell.

Photo: Mark Nutley/Goosebump

“The Avonmore Super Milk Sunshine Getaways campaign is a fantastic way for us to engage with our core audience in a fun way,” notes Eithne O’Hara, marketing controller for Avonmore, “The campaign which has been heavily supported via Outdoor advertising and in-trade has really captured consumers’ attention. We are delighted with both the standout of the creative and the consumer engagement with the on-pack offer”.

According to our latest Special Effects research, 85% of all adults agree that specials are more noticeable than standard poster ads, while 84% believe specials make a brand seem exciting. Outdoor advertising is not restricted to the confines of the poster frame.

The campaign was planned by Carat and PML Group, with creative from Goosebump.

Hungry for a taste of home

L-R: Annabel O’Rourke (PML), Severine McCarthy (JCDecaux), Emmett Heneghan (Droga5), Steven Nagle (Droga5), Ashley O’Sullivan (Denny), Ciara Duffy (dentsu), Jolene Timlin (dentsu), JulieAnn Nolan (dentsu)

When it comes to precious family time or just a quick catch up, there’s nothing that brings the table together quite like Denny.

The food brand’s new brand platform is marked by an OOH campaign looking to remind consumers of the moments they’ve missed, planned by dentsu and PML with creative from Droga5 Dublin.

The campaign is live this cycle driving impact where footfall is high in transit and large format roadside environments, including Bus Supersides, 48 Sheets, Digipoles and digital station galleries.

A trio of 96 sheets have also been erected, displaying to drivers at high-traffic locations located in Cork and Dublin.

“We’re so proud of this piece of work for Denny,” notes Ashley O’Sullivan, Denny marketing manager, “It captures the true identity of the brand by showing our role within Irish homes, bringing people together through delicious food. Out of Home media gave us the perfect platform to bring the campaign to life for our audience in such an impactful way.”

71% of adults in Dublin walk or wheel at least five times a week, 25% cycle at least once a week

The National Transport Authority has today published the findings of the largest-ever survey of walking, wheeling (meaning the use of a wheelchair or mobility scooter) and cycling in Ireland.

The Index was expanded last year beyond Dublin to include Cork, Galway, Limerick/Shannon and Waterford Metropolitan Areas

Across each of the five areas, more than half of adults walk five or more days a week, while 15 per cent cycle at least once a week. Approximately one in two residents want to walk or wheel more, and approximately a third would like to cycle more.

Dublin

Every day 530,000 return walking and cycling trips are made daily in the Dublin Metropolitan Area. 71% of residents walk or wheel (meaning the use of a wheelchair or mobility scooter) at least five times a week, an increase from 64% in 2021, while 25% of residents cycle at least once a week. 36% of all residents cycle.

There has been a large increase in older residents engaging in active travel – 74% of residents aged over 66 now walk or wheel at least 5 days a week, up from 54% in 2021, and 12% of residents aged over 66 cycle at least once a week, up from 10% in 2021.

“It’s clear from the latest Walking and Cycling Index that more people in Ireland’s five largest cities want to cycle and walk each day,” NTA chief executive Anne Graham said. “By encouraging people to make active travel a part of their daily journey, we can all play our part in creating a more sustainable future.”

The Walking and Cycling Index, in collaboration with local authorities and the sustainable transport charity Sustrans, involved a survey of over 1,000 people aged 16 and over in each of the city regions.