Brennan’s Bread Marks Seachtain na Gaeilge With New Campaign

Brennan’s Bread has rolled out a new campaign called “Learning is Better to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, which runs from March 1st to March 17th.

The playful campaign leverages cultural moments in time to teach people a “cúpla focail” that they can use in everyday life.

Created by Mindshare and it’s in-house Invention team, the campaign features a series of short videos featuring viral moments such as Teresa Manion’s “Don’t Take Unnecessary Journeys”, Roy Keane’s “That’s his job” and the famous “Small and Far Away” scene from Father Ted.

The videos have been recreated by popular Irish content creator Seamus Lehane in Irish along with a tutorial on how to say the specific catchphrase.

These creatives are being shared on Brennans Bread’s social media channels, encouraging followers to engage with the content and share their own experiences using the Irish language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brennans Bread (@brennansbread)

“We are thrilled to launch this campaign and help increase awareness and appreciation for the Irish language,” says Ivan Hammond, head of marketing, Brennan’s Bread. “By leveraging cultural moments and connecting with our audience on a personal level, we hope to create a meaningful and impactful campaign that resonates with viewers across Ireland.”

“Our approach was to leverage connection points within our viewers’ minds through cultural moments in time and teach them a few phrases that they could learn,” adds Amar Jacob, social & content development director, GroupM. ”

The campaign is live and running across social channels, including TikTok and Instagram.

“Learning is better with Brennans” campaign is now live on Brennans Bread’s social media channels, including TikTok and Instagram. Follow Brennans Bread to join the conversation and learn a few phrases in Irish along the way.

Credits

Client: Brennan’s Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Agency: Mindshare & Innovation

Social & Content Development Director: Amar Jacob

Director of Social: Peter Sweeney

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Video Editor: Ross Bradshaw

Account Director – Paid: Stella Pete

Account Executive – Paid: Madison Crowley